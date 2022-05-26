Who Is Abdul Karim Telgi, on Whom 'Scam 2003' Will be Based?

Scam 2003 is all set to focus on Abdul Karim Telgi, the mastermind behind the fake stamp racket. The previous season, Scam 1992 , followed the securities scam of 1992, involving infamous stockbroker Harshad Shantilal Mehta, that led to sweeping stock market reforms and revealed loopholes in the country's banking sector.

The two seasons of the show are helmed by Hansal Mehta. But who is the titular character for the second season? And what did he do?