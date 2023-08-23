Anurag Kashyap spoke about the show, “I am proud of Akshat and the hard work he has put in to make Haddi what it is. Akshat has assisted me as an AD (assistant director) for many years, and I was lucky enough to get a front row seat as an actor in his debut film as a director. Haddi is racy, passionate, full of revenge and drama, intense and unlike anything you have ever seen before. Also, fans are going to love Nawaz in this unrecognisable but moving part as he has outdone himself yet again. I am excited for the release of Haddi on ZEE5 and I hope that the viewers have a mad ride watching this crime vengeance drama”.

Haddi is a crime vengeance drama and will premiere on ZEE5 on 7 September 2023.