'We Are Living in Strange Times, Everyone Is Being Boycotted': Anurag Kashyap
Anurag Kashyap in a recent interview opened up about the current cultural climate in the country. He went on to add that any film that is remotely related to religion or politics does not have any takers.
In an interview with The Indian Express, he said, "Today if I have to make a Black Friday or a Gangs of Wasseypur, I don’t think I can make it. Because I have seen it, I have tried to, I have written a lot of scripts but there are no takers. There are no takers for a lot of films which are remotely about politics or religion”.
He also spoke about the boycott culture, stating, "We are living in very strange times. Two years later, Sushant Singh Rajput still trends everyday. These are strange times, where everything is to be boycotted. It is not just one side, it is happening across. Everyone is being boycotted: political parties, Indian cricket team, everyone. This country now has a boycott culture. if you are not being boycotted, then you don’t matter.”
Anurag's film Dobaaraa is all set to release on 19 August. The film stars Taapseee Pannu in the leading role.
