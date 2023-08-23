Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan to Star in Netflix’s First Pakistan-Themed Original

ADVERTISEMENT
Netflix’s first Pakistan-themed original is called Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Hot on Web
1 min read
Netflix announced its first Pakistan-themed original show called Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The cast includes Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir and Mahira Khan in lead roles, as per a report by Variety.

The series is an official adaptation of Farhat Ishtiaq’s bestselling 2013 Urdu-language novel of the same name. It revolves around Sikandar's character, a Harvard law student who experiences something life altering. On the other hand, Liza is a talented artist is plagued by her troubled past. They meet in Italy - the story takes its course from there.

Dubai-based Momina Duraid Films FZ – LLC is producing the series, with Momina Duraid serving as showrunner, as per the same report.

The show is being shot in Italy, the U.K. and Pakistan. The release date for the original drama is yet to be disclosed.

Topics:  Mahira Khan   fawad khan 

