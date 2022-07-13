'Good Luck Jerry' Teaser: Janhvi Kapoor In Trouble Ahead of Trailer Launch
The film will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar on 29 July.
The first teaser for Janhvi Kapoor's Good Luck Jerry was unveiled on Wednesday. The trailer for the film is all set to be out tomorrow. The dark comedy is produced by Aanand L Rai and directed by Sidharth Sengupta, and will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar on 29 July.
The teaser for the film opens with Janhvi’s character being confronted by other cast members about a recent poster leak. They call themselves, "Villains" and go into an argument amongst themselves. And after silently listening to their complaints, she asks them to shut up.
She is also quick to add, “Abhi toh sirf posters aaye hain. Ab aane waala hai trailer ( You have only seen the poster, now the trailer will also be released).” She then turns to the camera and asks the viewers, “Good luck nahi bolenge (Won’t you wish us good luck)?”
The teaser promises an interesting film. Moreover, Good Luck Jerry also stars Deepak Dobriyal and Sushant Singh.
Janhvi Kapoor is also shooting in Europe for director Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film Bawaal, which stars Varun Dhawan. Janhvi also has several other films lined up including Mathukutty Xavier's Mili, Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao.
