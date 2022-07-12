‘Good Luck Jerry’: Janhvi Kapoor Introduces ‘Business Partners’ in New Poster

Janhvi Kapoor shared a new poster for her upcoming film Good Luck Jerry on Tuesday with the caption, “Miliye mere business partners se! Bina puche dikha diye hain aap sabko, ab kuch gadbad na hojaaye! Good luck nahi kahenge? (Meet my business partners! I’ve shown you without asking anyone, I hope I don’t land in trouble! Won’t you wish me luck?)”

The film releases on Disney+ Hotstar on 29 July.