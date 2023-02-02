Michael Jackson’s Nephew Jaafar To Play Him in Biopic
Michael's principal photography will begin in 2023.
Jaafar Jackson is portraying his uncle Michael Jackson in Lionsgate’s upcoming biopic Michael directed by Antoine Fuqua, as per a report by Variety.
In continuation of the report, the film is going to be a complicated portrayal of the late pop star's life. According to the studio, the film would include "his most iconic performances that led him to become the greatest entertainer of all time.”
The report also states that the film is being made with the cooperation of the Michael Jackson estate, which may influence the way Michael depicts the multiple allegations of child sexual abuse that were brought against Jackson during his career and after his death.
Producer Graham King went on to talk to Variety about the casting and said, “I met Jaafar over two years ago and was blown away by the way he organically personifies the spirit and personality of Michael,” said King. “It was something so powerful that even after conducting a worldwide search, it was clear that he is the only person to take on this role. I am beyond thrilled that he has come on board to portray his uncle and cannot wait for the world to see him on the big screen as Michael Jackson.”
The film's principal photography will begin in 2023. John Logan, who has also written Gladiator and Spectre is writing the screenplay.
Micheal Jackson is regarded as the 'King of Pop' and is known for songs like 'Beat It' and 'Chicago.'
