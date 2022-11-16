ADVERTISEMENT

'I Can’t Cope': Taylor Swift On Her 'All Too Well' Grammy Nomination

Taylor Swift's nomination for Song of the Year marks her sixth nomination in the category.

Taylor Swift On Her 'All Too Well' Grammy Nomination
Pop star Taylor Swift was nominated for the Grammys this year on Tuesday with 'All Too Well' being up for Song of the Year. This will mark her sixth nomination in this category without a single win.

Taylor took to Instagram to share her thoughts regarding the nomination. She began by saying, "So many reasons to lose my damn mind today but...All Too Well is the song I'm most proud of, out of anything I’ve written"

She also wrote about how the nomination is about songwriting, and how she has never won an award for this category much to her dismay, stating, "The fact that it’s nominated for Song of the Year at the Grammys, an award I’ve never won, that honors the songwriting... it’s momentous and surreal."

The musician also wrote, "Just got off the phone with @lizrosemusic, my co-writer on ATW, reminisced about how we started writing together when I was 14."

She worte in the end that she wants to "scream for 10 minutes straight."

Moroever, Taylor also released her 10th studio album 'Midnights' along with additional tracks made during the record-making process. Taylor went on to social media and spoke about her album at length at the time of its release.

