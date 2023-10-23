ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'You Bring The Light': Arjun Kapoor Wishes Malaika On Her Birthday

Malaika Arora is spending her 48th birthday in Dubai.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
'You Bring The Light': Arjun Kapoor Wishes Malaika On Her Birthday
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram on Monday, 23 October, to pen an adorable message for Malaika Arora on her 48th birthday. He also shared a photo of them.

"Happy Birthday Baby. This picture is us. You bring the smile, the joy, the light and I'll always have your back even through the chaos," Arjun wrote in the caption.

Also Read

Here's How Malaika Arora Wished Arjun Kapoor On His 38th Birthday; See Pics

Here's How Malaika Arora Wished Arjun Kapoor On His 38th Birthday; See Pics
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

To which Malaika responded with, "Love you." Malaika and Arjun have been dating for over five years now. They made it Instagram official in 2019, on Arjun's birthday.

Meanwhile, Malaika shared glimpses of her birthday celebration from Dubai. "As the sun sets on another year & I turn 48, ( in my favourite bathrobe ) I am grateful for the peace, my people and my calm that has been my companion throughout this journey. Sitting here, each moment feels like a gentle whisper, guiding me towards self-discovery and inner strength. Here's to the soothing whispers of the breeze, the mesmerizing sunsets that reflect the promise of new beginnings, and the warmth of the people who have made my life beautiful. Once again, grateful for the life I have got to live so far and hopeful for the life ahead. Happy birthday to me!", she wrote.

Also Read

Pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor & Allu Arjun at National Film Awards Ceremony

Pics: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor & Allu Arjun at National Film Awards Ceremony

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Arjun Kapoor   Malaika Arora 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×