'You Bring The Light': Arjun Kapoor Wishes Malaika On Her Birthday

Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram on Monday, 23 October, to pen an adorable message for Malaika Arora on her 48th birthday. He also shared a photo of them.
"Happy Birthday Baby. This picture is us. You bring the smile, the joy, the light and I'll always have your back even through the chaos," Arjun wrote in the caption.
To which Malaika responded with, "Love you." Malaika and Arjun have been dating for over five years now. They made it Instagram official in 2019, on Arjun's birthday.
Meanwhile, Malaika shared glimpses of her birthday celebration from Dubai. "As the sun sets on another year & I turn 48, ( in my favourite bathrobe ) I am grateful for the peace, my people and my calm that has been my companion throughout this journey. Sitting here, each moment feels like a gentle whisper, guiding me towards self-discovery and inner strength. Here's to the soothing whispers of the breeze, the mesmerizing sunsets that reflect the promise of new beginnings, and the warmth of the people who have made my life beautiful. Once again, grateful for the life I have got to live so far and hopeful for the life ahead. Happy birthday to me!", she wrote.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)