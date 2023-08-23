ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Inside Pics From Kareena Kapoor's House Party with Malaika Arora and Karan Johar

Inside Pics From Kareena Kapoor's House Party with Malaika Arora and Karan Johar

Kareena Kapoor hosted a fun get-together at her Mumbai residence on Tuesday.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Kareena Kapoor hosted a fun get-together at her Mumbai residence on Tuesday, 23 August. The house party was attended by the actor's close friends and family, including filmmaker Karan Johar, Amrita Arora and her sister Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, and Mallika Bhat.

The actor shared a glimpse of the party with her fans on social media.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×