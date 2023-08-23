Inside Pics From Kareena Kapoor's House Party with Malaika Arora and Karan Johar

Kareena Kapoor hosted a fun get-together at her Mumbai residence on Tuesday, 23 August. The house party was attended by the actor's close friends and family, including filmmaker Karan Johar, Amrita Arora and her sister Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, and Mallika Bhat.
The actor shared a glimpse of the party with her fans on social media.
Topics: Kareena Kapoor Karan Johar Malaika Arora
