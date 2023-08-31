Pics: Malaika Arora, Dia Mirza & Other Celebs Dazzle at a Summit in Mumbai

Several celebrities, including Bollywood actors Dia Mirza, Malaika Arora, and Saiyami Kher, among others, were spotted at a summit held in Mumbai on Thursday, 31 August.
The celebrities put their best fashion foot forward as they posed for the paparazzi at the event. Cricketer Smriti Mandana also attended the summit.
Topics: Dia Mirza Malaika Arora Vaani Kapoor
