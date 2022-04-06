‘They Are Pillars of the Industry’: Yash on Being Compared to SRK & Salman Khan
Yash said that he grew up watching Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's films.
Yash has reacted to people comparing him to Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan after the success of his film K.G.F: Chapter 1. Yash called Shah Rukh and Salman his inspiration and ‘pillars of the industry’.
In an interview with Bollywoodlife, Yash said, “I am a cinema kid. I have grown up watching their films. So, I would like to add that you know nothing is permanent here. I mean they are superstars and disrespecting them or comparing is not right. They all have been my inspiration to become an actor. They are the pillars of the industry.”
Yash now has the release of K.G.F: Chapter 2 lined up on 14 April. The film will clash with Tamil actor Vijay’s Beast, which releases on 13 April. Yash addressed the clash during his and said, “Unlike an election it is not KGF 2 vs Beast where one has to emerge winner. Both films can co-exist. A person can see both films, and does not have to choose only one.”
During a press meet for the film, Yash talked about the rise of popularity of pan Indian films and said, “It's high time we have to understand that it's one industry and stop classifying it into categories. After that so much has changed. If it would not have changed, people would not have accepted it (pan Indian films) in such a big way.”
K.G.F: Chapter 2 is directed by Prashanth Neel and also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi Shetty. Dutt plays the antagonist in the film. Yash’s film will release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.
