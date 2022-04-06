‘They Are Pillars of the Industry’: Yash on Being Compared to SRK & Salman Khan

Yash now has the release of K.G.F: Chapter 2 lined up on 14 April. The film will clash with Tamil actor Vijay’s Beast, which releases on 13 April. Yash addressed the clash during his film’s trailer launch and said, “Unlike an election it is not KGF 2 vs Beast where one has to emerge winner. Both films can co-exist. A person can see both films, and does not have to choose only one.”

During a press meet for the film, Yash talked about the rise of popularity of pan Indian films and said, “It's high time we have to understand that it's one industry and stop classifying it into categories. After that so much has changed. If it would not have changed, people would not have accepted it (pan Indian films) in such a big way.”

K.G.F: Chapter 2 is directed by Prashanth Neel and also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi Shetty. Dutt plays the antagonist in the film. Yash’s film will release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Watch the film's trailer here: