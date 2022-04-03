ADVERTISEMENT

‘Beast’ Trailer: Vijay Plays a ‘Notorious Spy’ in Hijack Thriller

'Beast' also stars Pooja Hegde, Shine Chacko, Redin Kingsley, Aparna Das and VTV Ganesh.

Quint Entertainment
Updated
Celebrities
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Vijay in the trailer for&nbsp;<em>Beast.</em></p></div>
i

The trailer for Beast dropped on Saturday (2 April). The trailer opens with a voiceover informing that the East Coast Mall in Chennai has been hijacked. After shots of the attackers and hostages, Vijay’s character Veeraraghavan is introduced as ‘one of the best and most notorious spies we have ever had’.

ADVERTISEMENT

The clip then shows Veeraraghavan taking on the attackers single-handedly in high-octane action sequences. Vijay’s avatar in Beast is ‘meaner, leaner, and stronger’. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and also stars Pooja Hegde, Shine Chacko, Redin Kingsley, Aparna Das and VTV Ganesh.

Beast is the third time actor Vijay and composer Anirudh Ravichander will be working together after Master and Kaththi. He has also worked with Nelson earlier in Doctor. Beast is scheduled to release on 13 April.

Also Read

‘Vile, Unbelievable’: Twitter on Trailer of Anti-reservation Film ‘Hurdang’

‘Vile, Unbelievable’: Twitter on Trailer of Anti-reservation Film ‘Hurdang’
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×