'We Blame AI, But Humans Are The Problem': Shahid Kapoor On Rise In Deepfakes

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are currently promoting their upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. In a recent interview with India Today, Shahid and Kriti spoke about how Artificial Intelligence (AI) plays a big role in the film's love story.
When asked about the rise in deepfake videos and the worry it's causing, Shahid said that human beings should be blamed for the misuse of AI.
"Human beings are themselves the problem. They have done this to the world. We are pushing the blame on AI. We aren't used to living in reality. We keep projecting something else on social media that is not a reality and keep comparing reality with what we see on social media and then leads one into depression. That is the truth... we are looking for an alternate reality. That is what AI is and it is something as fundamental as a relationship. There is a difference between man-made and God created. This is there in this film (Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya), shown in a subtle way."Shahid Kapoor, Actor
Kriti added, "It is concerning and there are several morphed ones that came out. But there are also AI-generated news anchors which means that we are moving forward really fast. So, an AI partner is possible in coming years.''
The film is all set to hit theatres on 9 February.
