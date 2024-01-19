ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Teri Baaton Mein...' Trailer: Shahid-Kriti's Love Story Has a 'Robotic' Twist

'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' will hit the big screens on 9 February.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
The makers of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, unveiled the film's official trailer on Thursday, 18 January. Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film also stars Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra in pivotal roles.

The trailer gives us a glimpse of Shahid and Kriti's "impossible love story" that comes with a unique twist. It begins with Shahid's character falling in love with Kriti. The plot takes an unexpected turn when Shahid's maternal aunt (played by Dimple) enters the picture and reveals that Kriti is a robot.

Sharing the trailer with their fans on social media, the makers wrote, "Get ready to experience the biggest family entertainer of the year!"

Have a look at the film's official trailer here:

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar. The film will hit the big screens this Valentine's week, on 9 February.

Topics:  Shahid Kapoor   Kriti Sanon 

