Watch: Shaan Reacts to Criticism Over Viral Eid Post

In his Instagram live, he went on to say, in English and Hindi, "I have been seeing the comments on it, that why, despite being a Hindu, I posted that where I am dressed as Muslims would. I have gone to the Golden Temple as well and shared photos where you are required to cover your head. But there, I did not see such reactions. Even on occasions like Ram Navami, we post pictures wearing ethnic Indian clothes for the feel of it. I fail to comprehend how respecting a faith or culture can possibly hurt your religion."
He further went on add, "This is not a justification, but because I wanted to talk about this a bit more. If you want to give that occasion or moment its due respect in a certain way, why is there such an issue over it? That post or that wish is not going to change the way I feel about my faith or you about yours. So why so much noise over it? We are a progressive nation. Agar hum me tolerance na ho toh kaise aagey badhenge(but if we cannot even harbour this much respect and tolerance, then how will we progress)? I want people to think about these things. I am a Hindu and Brahmin, but I am also a person and I am an Indian, so I know how to respect everyone’s culture."
Shaan grew up in Mumbai, and made his playback singing debut in 1999 with the movie Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)