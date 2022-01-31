Watch: Salman Khan Introduces Himself to John Travolta at Awards Function

Both Salman and John were dressed in black suits. Fans reacted to the post, with one comment saying, “Two legends.” Others showered love on Salman. “India’s biggest megastar,” a fan called him, while another wrote, “Salman naam kaafi hai (The name Salman is enough).”

Salman was reportedly given the Personality of The Year award, while John was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony organised by Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority.