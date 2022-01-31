Watch: Salman Khan Introduces Himself to John Travolta at Awards Function
Salman was given the Personality of The Year award at the Saudi Arabia awards ceremony.
Salman Khan recently met Hollywood star John Travolta at an awards function in Riyadh. A video of Salman shaking hands with John and introducing himself was shared on Twitter by a fan. “I work in the Indian film industry, my name is Salman Khan,” the actor says in the clip.
Trade analyst Girish Johar took to Twitter to share a photo of Salman and John striking a pose for the press.
Both Salman and John were dressed in black suits. Fans reacted to the post, with one comment saying, “Two legends.” Others showered love on Salman. “India’s biggest megastar,” a fan called him, while another wrote, “Salman naam kaafi hai (The name Salman is enough).”
Salman was reportedly given the Personality of The Year award, while John was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony organised by Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority.
