Actor & John Travolta's Wife Kelly Preston Passes Away at 57

Kelly Preston passed away after a two-year battle with cancer.

Published13 Jul 2020
Hollywood actor and John Travolta's wife Kelly Preston has passed away after a two-year battle with breast cancer. Preston was 57.

Travolta took to Instagram to share the news. "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many", he wrote.

It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kellyâs love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you donât hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT

Travolta thanked all the medics who treated Kelly, adding that he will take some time off to be with his children. "My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal".

Kelly Preston was known for her roles in Jerry Maguire, Twins, Jack Frost and View From the Top. She starred alongside John in the 2000 film Battlefield Earth. Kelly Preston is survived by John Travolta, daughter Ella and son Benjamin. Her son Jett died in January 2009.

