ADVERTISEMENT

Watch: Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Groove to Gehraiyaan Song 'Beqaaboo'

As Deepika is busy with the promotions of Gehraiyaan, Ranveer joined her too.

Quint Entertainment
Updated
Celebrities
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ranveer Singh &amp; Deepika Padukone have a blast dancing to <em>Gehraiyaan's Beqaboo</em>.</p></div>
i

Deepika Padukone is busy with the promotions of Gehraiyaan, and Ranveer Singh has joined in too. On Wednesday, Ranveer took to Instagram to share a video of the two of them grooving to the song 'Beqaaboo' in their car.

Also Read

Team 'Gehraiyaan' Talks About Working With Intimacy Coordinator & Much More

Team 'Gehraiyaan' Talks About Working With Intimacy Coordinator & Much More
ADVERTISEMENT

“All the cool kids are doing it! @deepikapadukone #beqaaboo #gehraiyaan,” Ranveer captioned the post. To which Deepika replied, "My Biggest Cheerleader! I Love You!”

Fans showered love on them. “The coolest kids on the block,” one wrote. “We always love to see you both together and happy like this @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh,” another commented.

Directed by Shakun Batra, Gehraiyaan also stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 11 February.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×