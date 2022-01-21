Ranveer is All Praise For 'Gehraiyaan' Trailer; Gives Shout-out to Deepika
Gehraiyaan is directed by Shakun Batra.
The trailer of Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan is receiving a huge appreciation. The film, all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 11 February, stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in lead roles.
Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to give a shout-out to the movie. "Moody, sexy and intense!!! Domestic noir ? Sign me up!", the actor wrote.
Ranveer shared a still of Deepika from the film and added, "my babygirl lookin like a Fazillion buxxx". He also referred to Naseeruddin Shah as "Naseer the legend."
In Gehraiyaan, Deepika plays Alisha, who falls for her cousin's fiancé Zayn (played by Siddhant Chaturvedi), resulting in all the relationships getting complicated. Dhairya plays Alisha's partner.
