‘Gehraiyaan’ Dir Shakun Batra Shares Candid Pics of Deepika Padukone, Siddhant

'Gehraiyaan' is scheduled to release on 11 February on Amazon Prime.

i

Shakun Batra shared some BTS pictures and videos from the sets of his upcoming film Gehraiyaan featuring the cast Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa, and Ananya Panday. He took to Instagram stories and wrote, “Was going through my phone... Found some of my favourite moments from the shoot... Time for you to share yours.”

Here are some of the candid moments from the sets of Gehraiyaan:

Deepika Padukone holds a birthday hat over Dhairya Karwa's head.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Shakun Batra shared a video of Ananya Panday with the Gehraiyaan song 'Doobey'.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

An adorable click featuring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Shakun Batra shared this candid picture of Deepika Padukone too.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Gehraiyaan also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor. The film explores complicated relationship dynamics. For instance, Deepika Padukone's character Alisha and her cousin Tia's (Ananya Panday) fiancé Zain (Siddhant Chaturvedi) start dating each other.

It is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.

