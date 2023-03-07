Watch: Anushka Sharma Visits Childhood Home; Recalls How She Learnt Swimming
"My heart is full", Anushka wrote as she shared a video of her visiting her home in Madhya Pradesh.
Anushka Sharma took a trip down memory lane as she visited the house she grew up in in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh. The actor is the daughter of an army man and she recalled spending fond days at the government quarter in Mhow. In a video shared on Instagram, Anushka can also be seen talking about the pool she learnt swimming in and the scooter rides with her father.
"Revisiting MHOW, MP. The place where I first learnt to swim as a kid, the place where my brother tricked me to ask for a video game on MY birthday which only he played with of course, place where I had many scooter rides with my dad and the place that will always have a piece of my heart", Anushka captioned the video.
In the video, Anushka can be seen pointing at the house where she and her family used to stay. Anushka says, “ye upar wala ghar tha (the flat on the first floor was ours). She also drove past the Army Public School where she did her schooling and the pool where she learnt swimming. The video ends with the words "my heart is full".
