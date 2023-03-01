'Anushka Sharma Has Made Massive Sacrifices as a Mother': Virat Kohli

During his conversation on the recent RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) podcast, Virat shared, "The way things have been in the past two years, we have had our child and, as a mother, the sacrifices that she made have been massive. Looking at her, I realised whatever problems I had were nothing. As far as expectations are concerned, as long as your family loves you for who you are, you don’t expect much because that is the basic requirement."

"When you look for inspiration, you start from home and, obviously, Anushka has been a big inspiration for me. My life had a completely different perspective. When you fall in love with a person, you start processing those changes within you as well. Her outlook towards life was different and it urged me to change for the better and become more accepting of things," the cricketer further added.

Earlier this year, Virat had also opened up about the slump in his career and how it had affected his relationship with his wife.

Talking to Suryakumar Yadav in an interview for BCCI TV, he said, "In my case, in denial, frustration was creeping in. I was very cranky, very snappy in my space. It was not fair on (wife) Anushka (Sharma), my closed ones, its not fair on the people who support you. So I had to take responsibility and kind of put things in perspective."