'Anushka Sharma Has Made Massive Sacrifices as a Mother': Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli opened up about his actor-wife Anushka Sharma and how she has been a "big inspiration" for him.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
In a recent interview, Virat Kohli opened up about his actor-wife Anushka Sharma and how she has been a "big inspiration" for him. The cricketer also spoke about the "massive sacrifices" that she has made as a mother, since the birth of their daughter Vamika.
Anushka and Virat tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Italy in 2017. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, in January 2021.
During his conversation on the recent RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) podcast, Virat shared, "The way things have been in the past two years, we have had our child and, as a mother, the sacrifices that she made have been massive. Looking at her, I realised whatever problems I had were nothing. As far as expectations are concerned, as long as your family loves you for who you are, you don’t expect much because that is the basic requirement."
"When you look for inspiration, you start from home and, obviously, Anushka has been a big inspiration for me. My life had a completely different perspective. When you fall in love with a person, you start processing those changes within you as well. Her outlook towards life was different and it urged me to change for the better and become more accepting of things," the cricketer further added.
Earlier this year, Virat had also opened up about the slump in his career and how it had affected his relationship with his wife.
Talking to Suryakumar Yadav in an interview for BCCI TV, he said, "In my case, in denial, frustration was creeping in. I was very cranky, very snappy in my space. It was not fair on (wife) Anushka (Sharma), my closed ones, its not fair on the people who support you. So I had to take responsibility and kind of put things in perspective."
On the work front, Anushka will soon be making her comeback on the silver screen after a five-year gap. The actor was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.
Her next film will be Chakda Xpress, a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.