ADVERTISEMENT

Pics: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli & Daughter Vamika Go Trekking In Uttarakhand

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika are currently on a vacation.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli with their daughter Vamika are currently on a trekking trip in Uttarakhand. Anushka took to social media on Wednesday, 1 February to share some pictures from the trip. The photos captured scenic views of the mountain ranges, the couple trekking and two adorable pictures of Vamika.

Anushka captioned the post, writing, “There’s a mountain in the mountains and there is no one at the top ….” 


Take a look at the pictures here:

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Seek Blessings at Rishikesh Ashram; See Pics

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Seek Blessings at Rishikesh Ashram; See Pics

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Anushka Sharma   Vamika Kohli   Virat Kohli 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
22

25 10% off

90

100 10% off

180

200 10% off

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months

Republic Day Special Discount. 10% Off Across All Membership Plans.

Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×