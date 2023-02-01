Pics: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli & Daughter Vamika Go Trekking In Uttarakhand
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika are currently on a vacation.
with their daughter Vamika are currently on a trekking trip in Uttarakhand. Anushka took to social media on Wednesday, 1 February to share some pictures from the trip. The photos captured scenic views of the mountain ranges, the couple trekking and two adorable pictures of Vamika.
Anushka captioned the post, writing, “There’s a mountain in the mountains and there is no one at the top ….”
Take a look at the pictures here:
