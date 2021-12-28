'Want to Show Their Report Card': KJo on Young Actors Asking For Rs 20-30 Cr
Karan Johar expressed his frustration at the fees hike that took place during the pandemic.
Filmmaker/producer Karan Johar has said that he is 'fed up' with the newer generation of actors constantly demanding very high fees. Karan told Film Companion that he was more frustrated that the fee hikes took place during the pandemic as well, as actors would give excuses of their previous films not working or they haven't had a release.
Karan told the publication that their managements have fed them information about digital releases, and recovery. He called them ‘beyond deluded’. KJo added that while it's understandable to strike deals with superstars who bring in business, he is baffled with the demands of the younger actors.
"There is a younger order that is yet to prove their muscle at the box office. They’re asking for Rs 20 or 30 crores. For no reason. Then you want to show a report card to them and say, that hello, this is what your film opened to.”Karan Johar, Filmmaker-producer
When asked how a production house like Dharma cannot refuse actors, Karan replied that it's possible to strike a better deal than other houses, but it wasn't fair. “I would rather pay top dollar to members of the technical crew, who actually make the film special.”
Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, who were part of the conversation, also expressed their displeasure in the remuneration of the technicians and actors.
