Karan Johar & 40 Others Tested For COVID After Kareena Contracts Virus: Report

Karan Johar, his mother Hiroo Johar and 40 others in his building have reportedly been tested for the virus. 10 of Karan's staff members also underwent the test. BMC sources told News18 that Karan's report has come out as negative.

Previously, Kareena's team quashed rumours that the actor had been violating COVID norms and attending parties. "Kareena has been extremely responsible throughout the lockdown period. She has been careful everytime she’s stepped out. Unfortunately, this time she and Amrita Arora contracted covid at an intimate dinner where a few friends had gathered to catchup", Kareena's spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added, "It wasn’t a big party as being reported. Among that group, there was one person who seemed unwell and was coughing, and who eventually passed it on. This person should have been responsible enough to not attend the dinner and put others at risk."