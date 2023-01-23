ADVERTISEMENT

Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Sheezan Khan Moves Bombay High Court For Bail

The hearing for Sheezan Khan's bail plea is on 30 January.

Accused Sheezan Khan has filed a bail petition in Bombay High Court and he has also filed a petition to quash the FIR filed against him on Monday, 23 January 2023, as per the news portal ANI.

In continuation of the same report, the hearing for his plea is on 30 January. Earlier, his bail plea was rejected by Mumbai's Vasai Court on 13 January.  

The actor has been in judicial custody in connection with Tunisha's death case. Moreover, Sheezan's family had earlier claimed that he has been falsely being implicated in the case by the late actor's mother. They went on to further claim that Tunisha was like "family" to them.  

Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her show, Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, near Vasai in Maharashtra. Tunisha and Sheezan were working on their show when she was found dead. The two were allegedly in a relationship and had broken up recently.

