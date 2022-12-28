Actor Tunisha Sharma Death: What is Abetment of Suicide & What Next in The Case?

"Once arrested, the investigation agency has to file the charge sheet in 90 days, otherwise the suspect can come out on default bail. This is to avoid curtailing people's rights for longer than 90 days," says Ahmad Ibrahim, a lawyer practicing criminal law in Delhi.

According to senior lawyer Shrey Sharawat, who has worked on 60-70 abetment of suicide cases, "the prosecution needs to prove an active live link between the actions of the accused and the victim's death. If there's no active link between the two, there's no abetment."

Further, he adds, once a trial for abetment of suicide begins, it could take anywhere from 7-8 years to conclude. "Once five years have passed, when the case enters the 'old cases' category, you can expect it to pick up pace. This is because once a case enters the 'old cases' category, they have to prioritize them," he says.

"But, it's only after the five-year benchmark that the trial courts will start to take the cases seriously," Sharawat adds.

Further, proving abetment of suicide with a simple formula isn't easy. As the Supreme Court observed in Chitresh Kumar Chopra v. State (Govt. of NCT of Delhi) “each person’s suicidability pattern is different from the other and each person has his own idea of self­-esteem and self-­respect.”

The Court further observed that “it is impossible to lay down any straitjacket formula dealing with the cases of suicide and each case has to be decided on the basis of its own facts and circumstances.”