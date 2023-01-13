Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Sheezan Khan's Bail Plea Rejected by Mumbai Court

Earlier, his bail plea was adjourned by the Vasai Court till 11 January. Moreover, Sheezan's family had claimed on 2 January, that he was falsely being implicated in the case by the late actor's mother. They went on to further claim that Tunisha was "like their family member".

The court sent Sheezan to a 14-day judicial custody following the death of his co-star. Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her show, Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, near Vasai in Maharashtra. Tunisha and Sheezan were working on their show when she was found dead. The two were allegedly in a relationship and were said to have broken up recently.