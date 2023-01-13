ADVERTISEMENT

Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Sheezan Khan's Bail Plea Rejected by Mumbai Court

Sheezan Khan's family had earlier claimed that he was falsely being implicated in Tunisha Sharma's death.

Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Sheezan Khan's Bail Plea Rejected by Mumbai Court
Sheezan Khan's bail plea was rejected by Mumbai's Vasai Court on Friday, 13 January as per news agency ANI. The actor will continue to be in judicial custody in connection with Tunisha Sharma's death case. Further details from the court are awaited.

Earlier, his bail plea was adjourned by the Vasai Court till 11 January. Moreover, Sheezan's family had claimed on 2 January, that he was falsely being implicated in the case by the late actor's mother. They went on to further claim that Tunisha was "like their family member". 

The court sent Sheezan to a 14-day judicial custody following the death of his co-star. Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her show, Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, near Vasai in Maharashtra. Tunisha and Sheezan were working on their show when she was found dead. The two were allegedly in a relationship and were said to have broken up recently.

Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Sheezan Khan's Bail Plea Adjourned Till 11 January

Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Sheezan Khan's Bail Plea Adjourned Till 11 January

