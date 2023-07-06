'We Have Political Leaders Who Don't Have Educational Backgrounds': Kajol

Actor Kajol is gearing up for her much-anticipated show, The Trial. The courtroom drama series, which also stars Jisshu Sengupta and is being helmed by Suparn Verma, is an adaptation of Robert King and Michelle King's series The Good Wife. Kajol, Jisshu, and Suparn took some time out to speak to The Quint about the making of the series, women's empowerment, and more.
Kajol got candid about how she does not relate to the term 'comeback' when asked about taking a 'break' from time to time and then returning to work:
I think all of it is a part of my life. Like I said, if I am not doing a film for two years or if I am not working for two years, that does not mean that I am not working or it does not mean that I am worthless for two years. I don't believe in breaks, and I don't believe in 'comebacks'.
The actor also hilariously added, "When I come back to work that's my break. I go on my playdate when I am on shoot. It's my playdate - I have fun, I chilll and laugh."
The director went on to talk about the adaptation process while actor Jisshu spoke about how he was in awe of Kajol during the shoot.
The series is all set to premiere on Disney + Hotstar.
