ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'We Have Political Leaders Who Don't Have Educational Backgrounds': Kajol

'We Have Political Leaders Who Don't Have Educational Backgrounds': Kajol

Kajol is gearing up for her much-anticipated show, The Trial.

Swati Chopra
Published
Celebrities
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Actor Kajol is gearing up for her much-anticipated show, The Trial. The courtroom drama series, which also stars Jisshu Sengupta and is being helmed by Suparn Verma, is an adaptation of Robert King and Michelle King's series The Good Wife. Kajol, Jisshu, and Suparn took some time out to speak to The Quint about the making of the series, women's empowerment, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kajol got candid about how she does not relate to the term 'comeback' when asked about taking a 'break' from time to time and then returning to work:

I think all of it is a part of my life. Like I said, if I am not doing a film for two years or if I am not working for two years, that does not mean that I am not working or it does not mean that I am worthless for two years. I don't believe in breaks, and I don't believe in 'comebacks'.

The actor also hilariously added, "When I come back to work that's my break. I go on my playdate when I am on shoot. It's my playdate - I have fun, I chilll and laugh."

The director went on to talk about the adaptation process while actor Jisshu spoke about how he was in awe of Kajol during the shoot.

ADVERTISEMENT

The series is all set to premiere on Disney + Hotstar.

Watch the video for more

Also Read

‘Lust Stories 2’ Review: Vijay Varma & Tamannaah Bhatia Deserve Better

‘Lust Stories 2’ Review: Vijay Varma & Tamannaah Bhatia Deserve Better

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Kajol   The Trial 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×