'We Have Political Leaders Who Don't Have Educational Backgrounds': Kajol

Actor Kajol is gearing up for her much-anticipated show, The Trial. The courtroom drama series, which also stars Jisshu Sengupta and is being helmed by Suparn Verma, is an adaptation of Robert King and Michelle King's series The Good Wife. Kajol, Jisshu, and Suparn took some time out to speak to The Quint about the making of the series, women's empowerment, and more.