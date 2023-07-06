ADVERTISEMENT
Podcast | Lust Stories 2 Review: Who Can Afford the Luxury of Lust?

This edition features 4 films directed by R Balki, Konkana Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh and Amit Sharma.

Pratikshya Mishra
Published
Podcast
1 min read

Lust Stories 2, streaming on Netflix, is the second edition of the anthology that explores sexuality and lust in ways unconventional to Indian mainstream filmmaking. This edition features 4 films directed by R Balki, Konkana Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh and Amit Sharma. 

Tune into this episode of Do I Like It where Pratikshya Mishra breaks down the evolution of female desire on screen.

Topics:  Lust Stories 2   Lust Stories   Kajol 

