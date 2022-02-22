Shimon Hayut Might Launch, and Star in, His Own Dating Show: Reports

The documentary relays the stories of three women- Cecelie Fjellhoy, Pernilla Sjoholm, Aylen Charlotte- and the journalists who worked with them to expose Hayut. Hayut would allegedly ask the women to give them money by pretending that his life was in danger and wouldn’t repay them.

Sources told TMZ that Hayut has signed on talent manager Gina Rodriquez who also handles Blac Chyna. Hayut is also reportedly planning to host a dating podcast wherein he will talk about the ‘dos and don’ts’ of dating and might also be working on a book.

Rodriguez told Los Angeles, “I was intrigued with the Netflix story. I saw the world’s greatest salesman. But it left me with a lot of unanswered questions and was very biased. I believe there are two sides to every story and everyone should have the chance to tell their side of the story.”