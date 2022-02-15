ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s How 'The Tinder Swindler' on Netflix Is Relatable Even for Desis

Ayleen is undoubtedly the most savage ex ever.

Quint NEON
Published
NEON
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p><em>The Tinder Swindler </em>is streaming on Netflix.</p></div>
i

The Tinder Swindler, based on the story of conman Simon Leviev who duped several women on Tinder for as much as $10 million is one of the most popular shows on Netflix right now.

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

'Financial Emergencies' to 'Threats': Tactics of Tinder Swindlers

'Financial Emergencies' to 'Threats': Tactics of Tinder Swindlers

The story that began in Israel then spread to various countries in Europe too has quickly caught the attention of viewers, so much so that Leviev has been banned from all dating apps permanently. The gripping documentary on Netflix involves the story of three women; Cicilie, Pernilla, and Ayleen that were conned by him and how they got back at Simon in their own way.

Memes from the show have taken over Twitter, so we figured why not join the bandwagon?

Here’s How 'The Tinder Swindler' on Netflix Is Relatable Even for Desis

(Image: The Quint)

Here’s How 'The Tinder Swindler' on Netflix Is Relatable Even for Desis

(Image: The Quint)

Here’s How 'The Tinder Swindler' on Netflix Is Relatable Even for Desis

(Image: The Quint)

Here’s How 'The Tinder Swindler' on Netflix Is Relatable Even for Desis

(Image: The Quint)

Here’s How 'The Tinder Swindler' on Netflix Is Relatable Even for Desis

(Image: The Quint)

Here’s How 'The Tinder Swindler' on Netflix Is Relatable Even for Desis

(Image: The Quint)

Here’s How 'The Tinder Swindler' on Netflix Is Relatable Even for Desis

(Image: The Quint)

Here’s How 'The Tinder Swindler' on Netflix Is Relatable Even for Desis

(Image: The Quint)

Also Read

Something Wasn't Right: Woman Recalls Going on a Date With 'Tinder Swindler'

Something Wasn't Right: Woman Recalls Going on a Date With 'Tinder Swindler'

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×