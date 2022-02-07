‘Tinder Swindler’ Shimon Hayut, Alias ‘Simon Leviev’, Banned From App: Reports

Hayut led people to believe that he was the son of an Israeli diamond tycoon Lev Leviev and asked them to give him money often faking a threat to his life. He convinced people to get American Express credit cards and lend him money.

The documentary features three of his victims who recounted their experience with Hayut and one person said that she loaned Hayut approximately $140000. Another woman has been declared bankrupt in the United Kingdom and has incurred a debt of $270,000.

While he has deleted his Instagram account, The Independent shared a message he shared for his followers before doing so, “I will share my side of the story in the next few days when I have sorted out the best and most respectful way to tell it, both to the involved parties and myself. Until then, please keep an open mind and heart.”

Journalist Erlend Ofte Arntsen, who covered Hayut’s cases and is also a part of the documentary, said that Hayut once scammed a family in New York for $42000. Variety also reported that Netflix is in talks with producers to make the documentary into a feature film.