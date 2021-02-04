'I'm a Farmer Myself': Suniel Shetty Defends Tweet Supporting Govt

"I'm a farmer myself, my forefathers were farmers. And we should always respect that. The farmers are our backbone. And that is the most important thing, my statement is very, very clear. That doesn't work. And this is to all the celebrities who are trying to comment on our country without really knowing too much about what's going on," he added.

Suniel Shetty and other celebrities such as Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn, Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar on 2 February each put out similar tweets echoing the Ministry of External Affairs' statement condemning celebrities who have spoken out about the farmers' protest on social media calling it "propaganda".

"We must always take a comprehensive view of things, as there is nothing more dangerous than half truth. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda" Shetty had tweeted.