Rihanna Questions Internet Shutdown in Delhi Amid Farmer Protests

The CNN news article shared by Rihanna spoke about how internet access in several areas bordering Delhi was blocked even as of Monday “following violent weekend clashes between police and farmers protesting controversial agricultural reforms.”

“The internet restrictions came after violent scenes last week as demonstrations continue against three agricultural laws passed in September,” the story further read, going on to detail the progression of the farmers’ protracted protests against the Centre’s farm laws.

The story quoted several farmers’ leaders who have condemned the internet restrictions imposed and also mentioned the arrest of Mandeep Punia, the journalist who had been arrested from Singhu border on Saturday, in a section where it spoke about concerns over democracy in India.

In the article, CNN also explained the reason behind the farmers’ protests, writing that they “have been a significant challenge to Modi as months of demonstrations and sit-ins across the country against his key agricultural policy have grown into a stalemate marked by deadlocked talks between farmers and his administration.”