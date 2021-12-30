‘Not Going to Cheat Audience’: Rajamouli on Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn’s ‘RRR’ Roles

The director also said that the two actors play cameos in the film adding, “I am not going to cheat the audience about it.”

When asked if Ajay and Alia were cast to draw the Hindi-speaking audience to theatres for RRR, Rajamouli clarified, “When I made Makkhi or Baahubali, I never looked for actors to be from other languages to fill in some sort of economic conditions. But, it is always about actors fitting the characters convincingly and having personality traits that the characters demand and deserve.”

RRR is scheduled to release on 7 January and stars Ram Charan as Alluri Seetharama Raju and Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem. Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson and Shriya Saran are also part of the film.

Rajamouli told the publication that he cast Ram Charan for his role because he wanted an actor ‘who can be calm even if there is a volcano in his heart’ which is a characteristic he sees in Charan.

“And for Bheem, I wanted a very strong person who is very innocent at heart, and can’t hide any of his feelings. These are the principal characteristics of them as persons,” SS Rajamouli said.

Watch the RRR trailer here: