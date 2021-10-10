SS Rajamouli Birthday: Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR Share New ‘RRR’ BTS Pics
SS Rajamouli's RRR also stars Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris.
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli turns 48 today (10 October). The cast of his upcoming film RRR wished the director on social media. Actors Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Jr NTR shared BTS pictures from the film’s set as well.
Ram Charan shared a picture of himself in a police uniform, with Rajamouli, and wrote, “I look up to in many ways & admire the strength he portrays through his simplicity. Happy Birthday Rajamouli Garu.”
Ajay Devgn, who makes his Tollywood debut with the film, tweeted, “Very many happy returns of the day Rajamouli Garu. It's a memorable experience working and learning from you.”
The film’s official handle also wished ‘the director’ on his birthday, “Happy Birthday to THE DIRECTOR… Thanks for pushing boundaries consistently with your magnificent vision…”
Actor Mahesh Babu, who is set to collaborate with SS Rajamouli on his next film, wrote, “Wishing you a very happy birthday, sir. May your genius continue to inspire and redefine Indian cinema!”
SS Rajamouli’s RRR is a fictional story which follows the lives of freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR), and their fight against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad respectively.
The film is scheduled to release on 7 January, 2022, and also stars Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris.
