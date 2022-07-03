SRK, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar & R Madhavan Pose With Nambi Narayanan; See Pic

In the photo, Shah Rukh can be seen in a suit, while Ayan, Karan, and Ranbir are sporting casuals. Madhavan is in his getup as Narayanan and is wearing the same clothes as the scientist- a shirt and beige pants.

During a press conference earlier, Madhavan had revealed that Shah Rukh and Suriya (who portrays the interviewer in the Tamil version) didn’t charge a fee for the film. Madhavan had said, “Be it Suriya or Khan sahab, none of them charged any fee for the film. They didn't even charge anything for the caravans, costumes, and assistants.”

He added that Suriya flew to Mumbai with his crew to shoot and didn’t even charge for the flights or the dialogue writer who translated his dialogues.

On the other hand, Ayan Mukerji’s next film Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead. The film is co-produced by Karan Johar’s banner Dharma Productions.