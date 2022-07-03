SRK, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar & R Madhavan Pose With Nambi Narayanan; See Pic
R Madhavan's 'Rocketry' is based on former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan's life.
After R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect released on 1 July, fans flooded social media with appreciation for Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo and many have appreciated Madhavan’s performance. Now, a fan account has shared a photo of Shah Rukh and Madhavan with former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, and Karan Johar.
Rocketry is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan who was falsely accused of espionage and later acquitted by the Supreme Court. Madhavan plays the titular role and also wrote, directed, and produced the film. Shah Rukh plays himself in the film and is seen interviewing Narayanan.
In the photo, Shah Rukh can be seen in a suit, while Ayan, Karan, and Ranbir are sporting casuals. Madhavan is in his getup as Narayanan and is wearing the same clothes as the scientist- a shirt and beige pants.
During a press conference earlier, Madhavan had revealed that Shah Rukh and Suriya (who portrays the interviewer in the Tamil version) didn’t charge a fee for the film. Madhavan had said, “Be it Suriya or Khan sahab, none of them charged any fee for the film. They didn't even charge anything for the caravans, costumes, and assistants.”
He added that Suriya flew to Mumbai with his crew to shoot and didn’t even charge for the flights or the dialogue writer who translated his dialogues.
On the other hand, Ayan Mukerji’s next film Brahmastra stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead. The film is co-produced by Karan Johar’s banner Dharma Productions.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.