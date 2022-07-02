Review: R Madhavan's Well-Intentioned 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is Half-Baked

Who framed Narayanan? The film doesn’t answer this question but that is understandable since it’s seemingly one that hasn’t been answered in real life. However, the film soon morphs into a hagiography from a biopic.

Time and again, people in the film say phrases like, “You’re the man Nambi” and “Badi theeki cheez ho tum Nambi” which comes off as the makers underestimating both the audience and the power of Narayanan’s story.

Even something like an offer from NASA being a big deal is repeated multiple times– even on the off chance that someone in the audience doesn’t know how big an offer from NASA is, one scene would’ve been enough. For this reason and more, the first half of the film comes off as confusing and half-baked.