'Shah Rukh Khan & Suriya Didn't Charge a Fee for 'Rocketry'': R Madhavan

Madhavan added that there are a ‘lot of good people in the film industry’. “But, I'm from outside. People have helped me a lot. Just on my request Amit ji (Amitabh Bachchan) or Priyanka Chopra posted a tweet (in the film’s support). I'm grateful for their love and respect towards me,” Madhavan said.

The actor-filmmaker also revealed how Shah Rukh became a part of the film, “I mentioned Rocketry to Shah Rukh Khan sahab when I worked with him in Zero ...he remembered it vividly and during one of his birthday parties he asked me about the film's status and expressed his desire to be a part of the film.”

He added that SRK told him, “Mujhe background mein koi bhi role chalega main is film ka hissa hona chahta hu. (I’m okay with any role in the background, I just want to be a part of this film).”

He thought SRK was joking but when he sent a message to SRK’s manager expressing his gratitude, the manager responded, “Khan sahab dates puch rahe hai shoot ki (Khan sir is asking about the shoot dates).”

“And that's how he became a part of our film,” Madhavan said.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect follows the story of Nambi Narayanan, a former ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) scientist who was falsely accused of espionage. R Madhavan even wrote and produced the film and plays the lead role.

The film is slated for release on 1 July and will be out in Hindi, English, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil.