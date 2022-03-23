Sonam Kapoor's Mother-in-Law Reacts to Her Pregnancy Announcement
Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja announced on Monday that they are expecting their first child.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child later this year. The couple took to Instagram on Monday to share the news. They also posted a few photos from Sonam's pregnancy photoshoot.
Now, Sonam's mother-in-law Priya Ahuja has shared her excitement about the arrival of her grandchild. She took to Instagram to write, "Super excited to be a Dadi soon. Cant wait. Love you my Bachaas. God Bless".
Sonam's family had also showered blessings on the couple. Her father Anil Kapoor shared Sonam and Anand's pictures on his Instagram page and wrote, "Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life - GRANDFATHER!!Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn't be more grateful! @sonamkapoor and @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news!" Arjun, Rhea, Janhvi Kapoor, too, posted heartwarming messages.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.