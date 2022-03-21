Grandpa Anil Kapoor Pens Note For Parents-to-be Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child later this year.
Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja announced on Monday, 21 March, that they are expecting their first child. Sonam's father Anil Kapoor, her sister Rhea, Nick Jonas, Anushka Sharma and others congratulated them on social media.
Anil shared the same photos that Sonam and Anand posted and wrote, "Now preparing for the most exciting role of my life - GRANDFATHER! Our lives will never be the same again and I couldn’t be more grateful! @sonamkapoor & @anandahuja you have made us happy beyond measure with this incredible news!"
Rhea also shared Sonam's pictures and wrote, “That’s Rhea Masi to you.”
Nick, Maheep Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan, Dia Mirza, Khushi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Raveena Tandon, Sonakshi Sinha, Kareena Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ananya Panday and many others wished the couple by replying to Sonam's Instagram post.
Anushka took to Instagram Stories to write, "Congratulations @sonamkapoor & @anandahuja. This experience is unparalleled and special! Wishing you love and happiness in abundance".
Sharing the news Sonam wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022.”
