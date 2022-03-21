Sonam Kapoor Announces Pregnancy, Shares Pics With Husband Anand Ahuja

She wrote in the caption, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022.”

Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “OH MY GOD WHAT!!!!!!!” and Kareena Kapoor commented, “Wohoooooooo soooo happy for you both. Can’t wait for the babies to play.”

Ananya Panday congratulated the couple and Dia Mirza called the news ‘wonderful’. “My Gemini veere ull b an awesome mom congrats,” Ekta Kapoor wrote. Several other celebrities including Bhumi Pednekar, Lisa Mishra, and Raveena Tandon sent love to the couple.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in May 2018. She was last seen in The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan.