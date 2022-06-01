ADVERTISEMENT

Shilpa Rao Speaks About KK's Death & Badly-Managed Concerts in India

Shilpa Rao speaks about collaborating with KK on 'Khuda Jaane'.

Tributes have been pouring in for Bollywood singer KK, who passed away on Tuesday, 31 May. Singer and friend Shilpa Rao spoke to The Quint remembering KK. Shilpa had collaborated with KK on 'Khuda Jaane' from Bachna Ae Haseeno. "I still haven't come to terms with the loss and can't refer to KK in the past tense".

Speaking about working with KK on the song Shilpa said, "'Khuda Jaane' is what it is because of KK".

The singer also spoke about the claims of KK's last concert in Kolkata being mismanaged. "You cut corners at small places, but it cost someone their life".

Watch the video for more.

