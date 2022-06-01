'I Would Call KK Every Night After Listening to Pal': Pritam

Bollywood playback singer KK's sudden demise has left the industry in shock. From Vishal Dadlani to Karan Johar, a lot of celebrities and KK's friends and colleagues have taken to social media to offer their condolences and share fond memories.

Music composer and singer Pritam spoke to The Quint about his close friend KK. “There are so many memories running through my mind since Tuesday".

'We Became Friends Right After Our First Meeting'