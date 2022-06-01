'I Would Call KK Every Night After Listening to Pal': Pritam
Pritam recalls fond memories spent with KK.
Bollywood playback singer KK's sudden demise has left the industry in shock. From Vishal Dadlani to Karan Johar, a lot of celebrities and KK's friends and colleagues have taken to social media to offer their condolences and share fond memories.
Music composer and singer Pritam spoke to The Quint about his close friend KK. “There are so many memories running through my mind since Tuesday".
'We Became Friends Right After Our First Meeting'
Pritam recalled meeting KK while the latter was shooting an ad jingle.
“I met him at an ad jingle, and by then he was already recording a lot of jingles. I was worried how he will be as a person. But right after the first time I met him, we became friends immediately and there was no looking back. I have worked with him so many times.”Pritam, Singer-composer
'Would Listen to Pal & Call Him Every Night'
Pritam spoke about how much KK admired his song 'Alvida' and how they started collaborating. "I remember meeting KK at a studio. He had come to see a jingle and I showed him song I composed – 'Alvida'. He loved the song and I promised he would lend his voice to the song if it was included in a movie. He would often ask me, 'kab record karenge?' By the time we recorded 'Alvida', KK had already been part of Dhoom, Jannat, etc, but he was really happy with 'Alvida'.
Pritam added,
“When KK's album 'Pal' had released, I used to listen to it every night and call him and say, ‘Yaar kya gaya hain tu.’ And used to say, 'Roz call karoge kya?'
'KK Drove From New Zealand to Auckland to Record a Song'
Speaking about KK's dedication to his work Pritam said, “For Bajrangi Bhaijaan, I called him to record a song, but he was in New Zealand. I requested him, and then KK drove for four-and-a-half hours to Auckland, found a studio and recorded the song. Of course, he was also very close to Kabir Khan".
'The Most Jovial Person'
“He was a disciplined family man and a teetotaller. I have never seen him taking stress. KK was also the most jovial person. He was so responsible that you could always count on him", Pritam said.
He added, “We worked together from my first film till my latest release, 83. I would always keep KK in mind while composing my songs. His demise is a huge loss for the industry".
