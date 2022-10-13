Sherlyn Chopra Condemns Sajid Khan's Entry in 'Bigg Boss 16', Questions Salman
Sherlyn Chopra is one of the several women who had accused Sajid Khan of sexual misconduct.
(Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions and descriptions of sexual harassment)
Sherlyn Chopra, one of the several women who accused Sajid Khan of sexual misconduct, slammed Bigg Boss Season 16 after the show confirmed Sajid's participation this season. She also took to social media to share her interview with Aaj Tak where she angrily questioned the show's host Salman Khan about his lack of empathy towards Sajid Khan's victims.
Stating how Salman is lovingly called 'Bhaijaan', she urged the Bharat actor to assume the relationship of her brother and evict her alleged molester from the house. She asks Salman, "Can't you become a brother to us wronged women?"
Sharing her video, she tweeted in Hindi, "This is a request from all your sisters."
Speaking to Instant Bollywood at a recent press meet, the model-actor further said, “All the victims had similar experiences, not even one of them said that he kept his hands on my head and gave me blessings. So it should be understood that he is a habitual molester and a sexual predator."
"Now Bigg Boss makers and Salman Khan have given shelter to such a person in the house. Now you tell me if it’s acceptable. Is the Bigg Boss house for molesters?"SHERLYN CHOPRA
Sharing an article urging the show to take action against Sajid Khan's participation, she requested Salman Khan to take a stand. She also tweeted, "He had flashed his private part at me & asked me to rate it on a scale of 0 to 10. I’d like to enter into the house of Big Boss & give him the rating! Let India watch how a survivor deals with her molester!"
Besides Sherlyn Chopra, several other celebrities have also accused Sajid of sexual harassment. Mandana Karimi, Sona Mohapatra, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Urfi Javed are some of the women who are continuing to protest his participation in Bigg Boss. Chief of Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal also wrote to Information and Broadcasting minister, Anurag Thakur demanding that Sajid Khan be ousted from the show.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Salman Khan Bigg Boss Sajid Khan
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.