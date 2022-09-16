Delhi Police Reveals Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Accused's Ploy To Kill Salman Khan
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was arrested by Punjab Police in June of this year in Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Case.
HGS Dhaliwal, the Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell of Delhi Police) has disclosed the details of Lawrence Bishnoi and gang's alleged plot to murder Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan, as per a report by ANI.
As per the report, the Delhi Police divulged that Bishnoi's gang members posed as the actor's fans in order to befriend the staff at his Mumbai farmhouse; to gather information about his entry and exit times, and the people who usually accompany the actor. The report also stated that the shooters were carrying small pistol cartridges.
"They took stock of Salman Khan's farmhouse, saw the road access, noted the speed limit at which the vehicle would move in and out due to the potholes on roads".COMMISSIONER HGS DHALIWAL TO ANI
The official detailed the gang members' recce around the farmhouse and revealed that they had rented a room near the location for over a month.
"Kapil Pandit, Santosh Jadhav, Sachin Vishnoi Thapan had come to stay in a rented room in Panvel in the Waze area of Mumbai. There is a farmhouse of Salman Khan in Panvel, so on the way to the same farmhouse, Lawrence's shooters had rented a room and stayed there for about one and a half months", Dhaliwal said
The report noted that before Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, the gang had developed a "plan B" to kill Salman Khan. “Following the instructions by Bishnoi to keep collecting more information, they did the recce. But during that period, they were more after Sidhu. Due to that, basic groundwork was done but the syndicate's effort was on Sidhu who was killed on 29 May after several attempts," the official added.
