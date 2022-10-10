Women's Panel Writes to Centre, Seeks Sajid Khan's Removal From 'Bigg Boss 16'

In addition to the DCW statement, several journalists and actresses had come forward, speaking about alleged sexual assault by Sajid Khan during the #MeToo movement.

Following the controversy, the Housefull director was suspended by the Indian Film and Television Association in 2019, from further directing movies.

Maliwal stated in her letter that it is "very unfortunate" that just a few years later, Sajid Khan is now participating as a 'housemate' in the new season of Bigg Boss. She added, "As the complaints against him reveal, it appears that Sajid Khan has acted as a sexual predator for a long time. Clearly it is inappropriate for an alleged sexual offender such as Sajid Khan to be included in a primetime show which is watched by adults and children alike. This apparently gives him an undue opportunity to 'whitewash' his wrongs and be re-launched amongst Indian audiences."