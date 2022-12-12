ADVERTISEMENT

Shehnaaz Gill Remembers Sidharth Shukla On His Birthday; Shares Heartfelt Post

Shehnaaz Gill and late actor Sidharth Shukla were rumoured to be dating in 2021.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill, remembered late actor Sidharth Shukla on his birth anniversary on 12 December. Shukla, who passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest in September last year, would have been celebrating his 42nd birthday today.

Taking to social media, Shehnaaz shared several pictures of the late actor on the special occasion. In one of the pictures, we can see two chocolate cakes, one of which has Shukla's name written on it with white icing. In the other two pictures, Shehnaaz and Shukla can be seen holding each other's hands and hugging. She also wrote a short yet moving caption on her Instagram post that read, "I will see you again. 12 12"

Take a look at the pictures here:

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Shehnaaz and Shukla were rumoured to be dating during their time at the Bigg Boss house in 2021, where they were both contestants. However, they never confirmed their relationship publicly.

A few weeks ago, Shehnaaz had won an award at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in Dubai, which she dedicated to Shukla during her speech.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in 2023.

